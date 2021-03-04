Informing The Public About Local Government

Michigan Radio has launched Minutes, a new way for the public to stay informed about local government. It’s a way – through podcasting – to keep local residents informed about their local government meetings especially those being underserved by local news media.

Minutes from Michigan Radio, an NPR News station, automatically downloads city council meeting videos as they’re posted. The video file is then converted to audio and available as a podcast.

Minutes from Michigan Radio is funded through Google News Initiative.

The free Minutes podcasts can be found on the Michigan Radio website here and are available on all podcasting listening apps.

These public meeting Minutes podcasts are currently available in more than 40 cities across Michigan. You can find the complete list of cities here.

“Helping inform people in Michigan about their community is at the core of what we do at Michigan Radio.” said Dustin Dwyer, West Michigan Bureau Chief at Michigan Radio and co-creator of the Minutes project. “With Minutes, we’re making it easier than ever for people to tune in to local government meetings. And we’re giving our own reporters a new tool to track these meetings in every corner of the state.”