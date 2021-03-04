GMR Doesn’t Care You’re Suffering Through A Pandemic

Broadcasters airing music in the GMR library were notified this week that they’d have to pay 20% more for that music as of April 1. Current licensing agreements expire on March 31st. The new deal, if you choose to accept it, is for 9 months.

The RMLC was not involved in any negotiations with GMR on the new higher price. It was dictated directly from GMR and it is non-negotiable.

The Radio Licensing Music Committee has been locked in litigation with GMR for over four years since they stormed onto the scene as a new PRO. Since the court fight began GMR has been offering radio stations extensions of 6 or 9 months and negotiating the terms directly with stations and radio companies. COVID delayed the court case which was originally scheduled to go to trial at the end of 2020. The discovery process will not even conclude until the end of 2021 now due to COVID.

GMR was founded in 2013 by Azoff and its rosters includes: Drake, Bruce Springsteen, Bruno Mars, the Eagles, and Smokey Robinson.