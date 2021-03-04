Abfalter MVP Leighton Broadcasting

Leighton Broadcasting has honored Director of Engineering Tony Abfalter as Engineering MVP of 2020. The Minnesota based family/employee owned company recognized Abfalter for his exemplary work during the pandemic shutdown.

“Even before we called him, Leighton Broadcasting’s Director of Engineering, Tony Abfalter was already formulating a plan. Through the implementation of Microsoft Teams, a secured VPN and, where needed, engineered home studios,” said Bob Leighton, CEO. “Tony accomplished all of this seamlessly and swiftly which we considered exceptional and instrumental to our success, as an organization – a real MVP.”

Leighton Broadcasting has 190 employees, 26 format brands in six markets, 64 streaming audio sources; and one engineer.