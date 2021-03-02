MPR/APM Fundraising Success

Minnesota Public Radio and American Public Media have completed a five-Year fund raising campaign. Inspired by You raised more than $98 million, exceeding the campaign’s goal.

Inspired by You raised more than $98.3 million in outright and deferred gifts to MPR and APM. The campaign was designed to address the rapidly changing digital landscape and make transformative changes to better serve audiences in Minnesota and beyond.

“The campaign has changed our trajectory as a media organization and accelerated our progress toward being a more equitable, inclusive, diverse and accessible public service,” said Jon McTaggart, President/CEO of American Public Media Group. “The pandemic and recession of this past year confronted us with the greatest financial challenge in our history. We could not have predicted the final year of Inspired by You would be under these circumstances, but the extraordinary gifts from individuals and institutions enabled us to invest in new ways of connecting with larger and more diverse audiences and with each other.”

The campaign was launched in the summer of 2015 with the goal of raising $75 million by December 2020.