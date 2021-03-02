CDC Hits #1

CDC has knocked Progressive out of the top spot on the Media Monitors national spot chart. CDC (61,774) dropped Progressive (57,108) into the second spot.

Rounding out the top five: Babbel (48,865), Indeed (44,245) and Merrill (40,884).

