Are You Ambassador Material?

If you think you are, the NAB wants to hear from you. The National Association of Broadcasters has launched the Broadcast Ambassador Program, a volunteer initiative designed to enhance communication between the NAB and member stations to make sure stations are taking full advantage of NAB benefits.

The NAB says Ambassadors will have a direct line of communication with NAB staff, who share timely information on benefits ranging from professional growth opportunities and advocacy updates to human resources tools and technical expertise.

The NAB is encouraging broadcasters to apply or nominate someone they believe would make good Ambassadors.