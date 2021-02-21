WDAS GM Passes

Legendary Philadelphia General Manager Cody Anderson has died. The cause of death has not yet been reported. Anderson’s death was first reported on Twitter by Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke.

Clarke tweeted: “Cody was a pioneer and giant in broadcast journalism in the Black community in Philadelphia for decades. He was a consistent, constructive, confident voice on the air. He encouraged persons of color to enter politics, to serve people and make their communities better places to live. A symbol of positivity, class and achievement for our community is gone. It is on us now to carry on in his memory and in service to others. Rest in Power, my good friend.”