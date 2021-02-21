Townsquare Inks New Deal With Free Beer

Townsquare Media says it has extended its contract with the morning show Free Beer & Hot Wings, which is heard on 17 Townsquare stations. “This is a labor of love,” said Gregg “Free Beer” Daniels. “Townsquare Media has been a tremendous friend and partner to us.”

Local Media COO Erik Hellum said, “Free Beer & Hot Wings have demonstrated time and again that they can win in our markets, and we are proud to announce that we have extended our agreement with them so that we can keep winning.”

Added “Hot Wings” Chris Michels, “In many of these markets, we have celebrated years of ratings success and these communities feel like home to us.”

Townsquare now broadcasts Free Beer & Hot Wings in the following markets: Albany NY, Atlantic City NJ, Augusta ME, Battle Creek MI, Binghamton NY, Bismarck ND, Buffalo NY, Casper WY, Duluth MN, Evansville IN, Flint MI, Grand Rapids MI, Grand Junction CO, Monmouth-Ocean NJ, Missoula MT, Utica NY, Rochester MN, Victoria TX, Yakima WA, and Wichita Falls TX.

“Compelling, relatable, timely, and entertaining content wins,” said Kurt Johnson, Townsquare Senior Vice President of Programming. “We could not be happier to have Free Beer & Hot Wings continue as a key part of our success on these rock stations for years to come.”