DJ Blakjak is promoted to APD for both WLZN-FM (Hip Hop) WMGB-FM (Mainstream) in Macon. DJ Blakjak will also be heard as On-Air Host for WLZN-FM, airing Monday through Friday from 3:00pm-9:00pm.

DJ Blakjak was most recently On-Air Host, WLZN-FM, airing weekdays from Midnight-5:00am and 3:00pm-9:00pm. DJ Blakjak is a longtime Macon radio favorite and has been heard on WLZN-FM since 2008.