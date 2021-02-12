Mark Kaye Moving In Jacksonville

WAPE-FM morning co-host Mark Kaye is moving over to Cox Media Group sister station, WOKV-FM. He will focus exclusively on his talk show on the news/talk station.

“I am so grateful to have had so many incredible opportunities at one amazing company”, said Kaye. “Now, as I say goodbye to mornings on WAPE to concentrate full-time on WOKV, I can honestly say that I have enjoyed every single minute of the last 15 years.”

“Mark is one of the most creative and ambitious people I know and his continuous evolution as a media personality is truly impressive,” Tim Clarke, VP, Audience & Content. “I truly believe that the “Mark Kaye Show” represents the future of the spoken word format – entertaining and informative with an aesthetic that resonates and appeals to all generations.”

His final day at WAPE will be on February 19. The Mark Kaye Show begins February 22.