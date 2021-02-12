Mark Kaye Moving In Jacksonville

By
Radio Ink
-
0

WAPE-FM morning co-host Mark Kaye is moving over to Cox Media Group sister station, WOKV-FM. He will focus exclusively on his talk show on the news/talk station.

“I am so grateful to have had so many incredible opportunities at one amazing company”, said Kaye. “Now, as I say goodbye to mornings on WAPE to concentrate full-time on WOKV, I can honestly say that I have enjoyed every single minute of the last 15 years.”

“Mark is one of the most creative and ambitious people I know and his continuous evolution as a media personality is truly impressive,” Tim Clarke, VP, Audience & Content. “I truly believe that the “Mark Kaye Show” represents the future of the spoken word format – entertaining and informative with an aesthetic that resonates and appeals to all generations.”

His final day at WAPE will be on February 19. The Mark Kaye Show begins February 22.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here