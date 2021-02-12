Focus360 Teams With Jim Jones

Focus360 is partnering with Jim Jones to expand their affiliate relations team. Jones and his company Sound Solutions Media will assist in research and sale of all Focus360 radio products.

“Over the last several months we’ve been making exciting investments in our future and the future of this great industry, said Phil Brown, Founder/CEO. “With the addition of Jim to our team and having him represent our stable of products across the country, it’s is just another sign of our total commitment to helping radio stations find better and brighter days ahead.”

“I am proud to join the Focus 360 team. Sound Solutions is uniquely qualified to collaborate with radio station executives and content producers to initiate mutually-beneficial alliances,” said Jones. “Focus 360 is positioned to provide the highest quality service to the radio industry. I look forward to creatively expanding its existing services and launching new business lines with like-minded radio partners.”

Focus360 radio solutions include the Jelli platform which allows radio stations to monetize unsold inventory and eliminate network affidavits and scheduling.