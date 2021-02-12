Cubs Stay With WSCR

670 The Score (WSCR-AM) will continue as the flagship station for the Chicago Cubs. The station has served as the radio home of the team since 2016.

“I am beyond thrilled to be extending our partnership with the Cubs organization, establishing 670 The Score as home of Cubs baseball for years to come,” said Rachel Williamson, Regional President/MM, Entercom Chicago.

“Entercom and 670 The Score have been tremendous partners over the past six seasons. The Score has produced some of the most memorable moments in Cubs history,” said Crane Kenney, President of Business Operations, Chicago Cubs.

Pat Hughes will enter his 26th season as the station’s play-by-play announcer of Cubs games. He will continue to team up with color announcer Ron Coomer.