WRIF’s Legends Weekend

Beasley Media Group’s 101 WRIF will celebrate the station’s 50th Anniversary this Sunday, February 14, 2021. The celebration kicks off this Friday with “The Riff’s Legends Weekend.”

Friday begins with WRIF’s Dave & Chuck The Freak, hosting a special broadcast highlighting their favorite moments from 7 years at WRIF. Throughout the day, WRIF will air vignettes paying tribute to legacy RIF personalities including “Big Daddy” Arthur Penhallow, Ken Calvert, Karen Savelly, Steve Kostan, and many more.

WRIF will host special in-studio guests joining current Riff jocks Jade Springart and Meltdown. The following “Legends” are scheduled to be in studio:

1pm Hour: Jim Johnson and George Baier from JJ and The Morning Crew with Jade Springart

2pm Hour: Ken Calvert and Karen Savelly with Jade Springart

4pm Hour: Steve Kostan with Meltdown

At 7pm on Friday, WRIF will air the “Best Of Drew & Mike”, highlighting classic moments from the duo’s 22 years on the air in mornings on the station.

Throughout the weekend, WRIF will continue to feature on-air tributes to station personalities and playing music from five decades of rock ‘n roll. The station will also have several celebrity guest DJs, including members from Shinedown, Halestorm, Seether, I Prevail, and more!