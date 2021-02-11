Shimer Bounced To Co-Host

Joel Shimer is now a co-host of the morning show on 99.9 WODE-FM in Allentown, PA. The move updates its brand to The Hawk Morning Show with Rick and Joel. S.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the evolution of The Hawk Morning Show with Rick and Joel,” said Elizabeth Pembleton, VP/MM. “I’m so proud of Joel and he is the perfect example of how young talent is being developed under the tutelage of our programming team at Cumulus and his veteran morning host, Rick Michaels.”

Shimer will continue to serve as Producer for the show.