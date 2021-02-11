New iHeart Boss in Philadelphia

Jeff Moore has been named Market President for iHeartMedia in Philadelphia. Moore began his career as the Sales Manager for iHeart in Philadelphia 10 years ago, most recently serving as the SVP. Moore replaces Nick Gnau who was the previous Market President and promoted to a Division President role last year.

In addition, Chris Squire has been promoted to SVP of Sales.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead this great team of successful sales and programming professionals in Philadelphia while representing some of the most iconic brands,” said Moore. “My mission is to continue to build a winning culture that attracts the best talent and has a positive impact on our employees, brands and the community we serve.”

As Senior Vice President of Sales, Squire will be responsible for overseeing all sales operations for the Philadelphia market that delivers a strong return on investment for clients reaching consumers through iHeartMedia’s assets, including on-air, online, social media and live events. He will report to Moore. Squire previously served as a General Sales Manager at Townsquare Media in Trenton/Princeton and as a Station Manager for 105.3 WDAS FM. He is a graduate of Loyola University in Chicago.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as the Senior Vice President of Sales for iHeartMedia Philadelphia,” said Squire. “To have the chance to work under a talented and inspiring leader like Jeff as well as a team of experienced and dedicated managers and account executives is a recipe for success.”