Florida Radio Man Adds Another Market

JVC Media of Florida is expanding its Florida Man Radio Network talk brand known onto its recently acquired Fort Walton Beach cluster. Florida Man Radio will be heard on WZLB-FM as of March 1st, becoming the brands third affiliate.

The format includes The Bubba the Love Sponge® Show 6-10am EST/5-9am CST, The Justin Clark Show 10am-Noon EST/9-11am CST, The Ed Tyll Show Noon-3pm EST/11am-2pm CST, and The Shannon Burke Show from 3-7pm EST/2-6pm CST.

The format is now on WDYZ 660AM/105.5FM in Orlando and WYGC 104.9FM in Gainesville-Ocala.

JVC’s CEO John Caracciolo says, “The vision for Florida Man Radio was of a talk station that isn’t afraid to confront the big issues of the day while not taking itself too seriously. We’ve invested in great personalities that truly bring the attitude of “Unfiltered and Unafraid” – it’s fun to listen to and we know it will be incredibly popular along the Emerald Coast and throughout Northwest Florida!”