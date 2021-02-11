Ace & TJ Help Tornado Victim

The Ace & TJ Show reached out to a woman in Alabama who saw her home destroyed by a tornado. The syndicated show, through its charity, donated $1,000 to help her.

“How can we help you Wednesday’s” is a regular feature on the show that is carried on WQEN-FM serving the Birmingham market. Along with having her house destroyed, the woman just recently completed chemotherapy treatments for cancer.

“To have the ability to help someone in her situation is a testament to our Radio Family because that’s where the money comes from that supports our Payton’s Promise Charity. It’s not us, it’s them,” said Ace.

“Each year, Ace and TJ find ways to help those in Alabama whose need is great. I’m thankful for all they do,” said Dino Conard, PD.

The Ace & TJ Show is syndicated by The Radio Button Network.