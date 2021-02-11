A Very Unique Idea To Raise Money

This one comes from The John Kincade Show at Beasley’s sports station in Philadelphia. With the impending trade of Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz, the show is collecting clothing related to Wentz (jersey’s, t-shirts, etc.) to donate to individuals in need in the local community as well as is encouraging listeners to donate to Carson Wentz’s charity -The A01 Foundation.

The Audience of One Foundation, commonly referred to as the AO1 Foundation, is an American non-profit foundation dedicated to uplifting individuals and communities around the world.

Fans can donate any amount they can afford related to the number 11… $111 dollars, $11 dollars, $1.11! The station wants to honor Carson, his number 11 and thank him for the 11 wins he got the city on its way to the team’s first Super Bowl victory ever in 2017.

“Jamie Lynch suggested on “The John Kincade Show” last week that he was envious of the way the Buffalo Bills fans always find a way to do good for others,” said Kincade. “It got me thinking. Carson Wentz, no matter what has gone down, will be part of the greatest Philadelphia sports story ever told in that Super Bowl championship. Let’s honor him for the 11 wins he contributed to that effort which, ironically, coincide with his uniform number.”

“This is a great way to take a negative and turn it into something meaningful,” said 97.5 Program Director, Chuck Damico. “I think most fans wish Carson could stay but if we can’t have him here as an Eagle, at least we can help to do some good for the community and honor him in a positive way as he leaves. The listeners have stepped up quickly donating close to $10,000 dollars in just over a day with no signs of slowing. Some of the national media likes to give the Philadelphia fan base a bad rap, but we know the truth. We know how passionate and powerful these fans are! Our fans can get behind doing some good in a big way.”