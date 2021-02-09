No Surprise – Rogan Tops 2020 List

Edison Research released its first Top 50 podcast chart. The list is based on audience size determined by Edison’s Podcast Consumer Tracker. The number one show of 2020 was The Joe Rogan Experience, followed by The Daily and Crime Junkie. Here are the top 50.

How Edison determined their list: The Edison Research Top 50 Podcasts of 2020 list is derived from data collected continuously throughout 2020 from surveying weekly podcast consumers ages 18 and older. Participants indicate which podcasts they listened to in the past week along with a variety of demographic, psychographic, and purchase behavior information. The results are then coded and analyzed to ascertain the genre, network, and sales representation for each podcast. The relative audience size of each podcast network is then calculated and expressed as the percentage of weekly podcast listeners reached by that network.