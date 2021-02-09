iHeart To Release More 3D Audio Podcasts

iHeart’s first 3D Audio release was “13 Days of Halloween” with Blumhouse Television and Aaron Mahnke. That series will be expanded with a seasonally focused “13 Days” franchise of podcasts correlating with various major holidays.

Mahnke explains what he experienced from this new type of audio. “I collaborated with iHeartMedia on ‘13 Days of Halloween,’ a podcast that brings listeners right into the essence of a purgatorial hotel using 3D audio. It feels like you’re actually in the hotel when you listen. I remember when we were in production for the series and thinking I’d never seen anything like the recording process for a 3D listening experience — even the mic and equipment setup look very different. I knew we were creating something special with ‘13 Days of Halloween,’ and I’m thrilled that iHeartMedia is now doubling down on its 3D audio capabilities to define the next wave in podcast entertainment.”

The new iHeart 3D Audio slate will also include the upcoming podcast “The Mantawauk Caves,” a co-production with Blumhouse Television, as well as a series of bonus 3D episodes across the year for hit like “The Ron Burgundy Podcast.”