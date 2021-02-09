Coleman Launches New Service

Media research firm Coleman Insights has launched a new service called Campfire Online Discussion Groups. In a Campfire Online Discussion Group study, a community of consumers spends a week together discussing audio brands that are the subject of a study—such as radio stations, morning shows, talk shows, podcasts, and streaming services—as well as relevant competing brands.

Coleman says the Campfire interface looks and feels like a social media platform, making it easy for participants to use. Participants complete assignments and activities, including taking polls, posting videos, and providing text answers to open-ended questions. When the community’s work is complete, the Coleman Insights team distills the feedback into an-depth presentation of the study’s findings that culminates in “The Plan,” a set of actionable recommendations for the brand to follow.

“Our clients have been asking us for alternatives to focus groups that meet their needs for more qualitative insights into their listeners and customers,” said Coleman Insights President Warren Kurtzman. “With Campfire, we can provide them with a major evolution in qualitative research.”

“I am so excited to bring more of our clients the deep, qualitative insights that Campfire delivers,” said Associate Consultant Meghan Campbell, who is Coleman Insights’ team leader for Campfire studies. “What if you could spend a week with a group of your listeners and ask them all of your burning questions? Now you can with Campfire.”

For audio brands in the radio, podcasting, and streaming industries, more information about Campfire Online Discussion Groups is available at www.ColemanInsights.com/Campfire.