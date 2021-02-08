Chase Joins Midwest

Lansing radio vet Nick Chase joins the Midwest Communications in Lansing where he’ll oversee day-to-day operations of WWDK-FM and WQTX-FM.

MWC Lansing Operations Manager Terry Stevens said, “Nick is a well-known name in the market, and we look forward to putting his considerable knowledge and skills to work in our cluster.”

MWC Lansing Market Manager Mark Jaycox adds, “Midwest Communications Lansing is excited to have Nick Chase join us. His experience as a radio personality and deep connections in the market make him a great addition alone – but when you add in his humility, team spirit and unending drive, he becomes an invaluable addition to our team.”

Chase said he’s very excited to be a part of the Midwest Communications family, and very fortunate to have the opportunity to work in his hometown.