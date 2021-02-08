Katelyn Maida Joins KKBQ

The New 93Q (KKBQ-FM) Houston has added Katelyn Maida to the Q Morning Zoo. She takes over for just retired co-host Kevin Kline.

As a third co-host Maida joins Tim Tuttle and Erica Rico. This is her second stint at the station where she started her radio career as a Social Media Producer for the Cox Media Group station.

“I am beyond excited to come back home to the city where I grew up and join Tim and Erica in waking up Houston,” said Maida. “I’m not just coming back to a previous employer, I’m coming back to my radio family and the family-like atmosphere at CMG Houston is part of what makes this team so successful.”