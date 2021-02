1010XL/92.5 FM (WJXL-FM) is getting ready for the NFL Jaguars first pick in the upcoming draft. The flagship station of the Jags will host the Trevorcast podcast.

It’s expected the team will take former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Trevorcast is a 10 week podcast series that will be hosted by two of the stations hosts, Matt Hayes and Hays Carlyon.

The podcast covering all aspects of the highly touted QB starts February 25.