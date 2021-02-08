Chase New SummitMedia SVP

Randy Chase has been named Senior Vice President of Programming for SummitMedia. Chase will be based in Knoxville and in addition to responsibility for overseeing all the Company’s Country music stations; he will program 100.3 The Wolf (WCYQ).

“Randy’s experience across all formats and his passion to serve our listeners make him an excellent addition to our team,” said Carl Parmer, Chairman/CEO. “His ability to innovate in our industry and drive consumer engagement are attributes we are particularly excited about.”

“The opportunity to join SummitMedia and its leadership team is a privilege,” said Chase. “I’m excited to get back to my Country roots and partner with the programming team to grow the Summit brands to real powerhouses in their markets.”

For the past seven years, Chase served as the Vice President of Radio for Educational Media Foundation.