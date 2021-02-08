CDC Back On Top

CDC has moved up from second to first on the latest Media Monitors list. CDC aired 69,581 spots, knocking Babbel (47,625) into third.
In second was Progressive (61,510), Bank Of America (43,692) was fourth with Indeed (42,859) moving up to fifth.
