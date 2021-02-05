Hilton Partners With iHeart

iHeartRadio says the new partnership with Paris Hilton will include a slate of original podcasts and short form PodPosts published in podcast feeds aimed at feeling more like social media posts.

“This is Paris” hosted by Hilton launches February 22nd and will include scripted, scheduled episodes as well as shorter “social” audio episodes each week between segments.

“Audio is a medium that has no boundaries, and I am excited to partner with iHeartMedia to bring my series and many others to such a diverse audience,” said Paris Hilton. “They bring the creative platform and scale to help me further connect with millions of fans across the world.