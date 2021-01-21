Host Jim Bouma Passes

Crista Media announced Wednesday that Jim Bouma, a 40-year veteran of Bellingham-based (KWPZ) PRAISE 106.5, died suddenly Tuesday. Bouma had most recently been serving as both Operations Manager and Morning Show co-host. The cause of death was not provided by the company.

Upon getting married the college sweethearts ultimately settled in Sharon’s hometown of Lynden, Washington, opening the door for Jim to begin a career at PRAISE 106.5 that would end up spanning four decades.

Crista Media Vice President TJ Malievsky, said, “The CRISTA Media ministry is reeling from the devastating news of Jim Bouma’s tragic passing. Jim was an incredible light to those he served alongside at PRAISE 106.5 and our listeners throughout Washington and British Columbia. He was an amazing man of faith whose impact on the community will never be forgotten, and his legacy at PRAISE 106.5 will be forever etched in our history. During this heartbreaking time our thoughts and prayers are with Sharon and the Bouma family.”