NCPM Looking To Add Station

Northern California Public Media has agreed to buy a powerful local FM station to boost public broadcasting in Sonoma County. It has filed with the Federal Communications Commission to purchase KDHT-FM 104.9.

NCPM has operated KRCB-FM on 91.1 FM since 1993. Its signal is difficult to hear in much of the county and could not be improved. The new station signal reaches virtually all of Sonoma County plus northern Novato and western portions of Napa County.

“We’re pleased to be able to serve all of Sonoma County,” said Darren LaShelle, President/CEO. “This has been a goal of ours for a very long time. The stronger signal on 104.9 FM will feature more local news, NPR news, and locally hosted music shows.”

Amaturo Sonoma Media Group is the seller. The company also owns four other local radio stations: KSRO, Foggy 92.9, 97.7 The River, and Hot 101.7, as well as NorthBay Biz magazine.

“While we’re saddened to part with such a fine station, placing it in hands of our public broadcasting peers at such a crucial time softens the blow,” said Michael O’Shea, ASMG President.

Both parties have filed the transaction with the FCC; approval is expected in 10-12 weeks. Terms were not announced.