Marty Greenberg Passes

﻿Former WLS VP/ GM Marty Greenberg passed away Tuesday January 19. He was a major player with ABC Owned and Operated stations during his career.

He began his media career with ABC, and was a director of WXYZ Radio in Detroit and President of ABC’s FM Radio Station Division. While with ABC, Marty served for over six years as the Vice President and General Manager of WLS Radio.

He also headed the radio division of Belo Broadcasting in Dallas and served as the President of Emmis Broadcasting’s International Division. He also was the President, Chief Executive Officer and an equity partner in Duffy Broadcasting.

He is survived by his wife Elin and many loving children and grandchildren.