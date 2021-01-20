Cumulus Tests Smart Speaker Pre-Roll

The client was the Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers Association which piloted a campaign on the smart speaker. When Detroit listeners asked their smart speaker to play one of Cumulus’ local radio stations, a 15-second pre-roll ad ran before the station began. Here’s how Cumulus says the results of the campaign turned out.

Cumulus concluded that listeners exposed to the smart speaker pre-roll ads were more likely to be aware of the Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers Association.

To measure the impact of the Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers Association smart speaker campaign, Cumulus retained MARU/Matchbox to conduct a campaign effect study. 385 Cumulus Detroit listeners were surveyed back in November 2020.

Some listeners in the survey listened to the stations on their smart speaker device and had an opportunity to be exposed to the campaign. The remaining listeners tuned to the stations did not have a smart speaker and were not exposed to the campaign. Cumulus says the “difference in brand equity between the exposed and unexposed groups represents the lift from the smart speaker campaign.”

As part of the study listeners were asked for their familiarity with the Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers Association. Cumulus concluded that smart speaker listeners to their stations were 24% more likely to say they were “extremely familiar or very familiar” with the Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers Association, 42% exposed versus 34% unexposed.

And, according to Cumulus, 31% of those exposed to the smart speaker pre-roll ads for the Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers Association said they were very likely to visit a Ford dealer in the next 3 months. 19% of those not exposed said they would visit a Ford dealer. “The smart speaker campaign generated a +63% greater likelihood to visit a Ford dealer.”

