The FCC Warns Ham Radio Operators

There’s been some press reports that possible inauguration disrupters have moved off social media platforms and onto amateur radio services to discuss their plans. The FCC’s Enforcement Bureau has a warning for those using the equipment to conduct criminal activity.

The Enforcement Advisory says: “The Bureau has become aware of discussions on social media platforms suggesting that certain radio services regulated by the Commission may be an alternative to social media platforms for groups to communicate and coordinate future activities. The Bureau recognizes that these services can be used for a wide range of permitted purposes, including speech that is protected under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Amateur and Personal Radio Services, however, may not be used to commit or facilitate crimes. Specifically, the Bureau reminds amateur licensees that they are prohibited from transmitting ‘communications intended to facilitate a criminal act’ or ‘messages encoded for the purpose of obscuring their meaning.’”