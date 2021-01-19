Richards Leaving Emmis

As of March 1st Taja Graham (pictured) will take over as Market President for Emmis in Indianapolis following the announcement that Bob Richards will be leaving to pursue other interests. Richards has been with Emmis for 11 years. Graham is currently Vice President of Sales.

In Indy Emmis owns news/talk WIBC, adult contemporary B105, country Hank FM, sports/talk “The Fan”, and Network Indiana.

Graham has been with Emmis for 22 years with Emmis in a variety of sales and promotions leadership roles.

Emmis CEO Jeff Smulyan said Richards let the company know of his plans last year and strongly endorsed Taja to succeed him in the role. “Taja has been a huge part of creating our winning culture at Emmis. Her commitment to building and developing great teams is directly correlated with our top-ranked position in the Indianapolis market. I’m thrilled to see our home-grown talent like Taja succeed and look forward to the impact she will have on our great brands in the years to come.”

Smulyan commented on Richards, “I can’t thank Bob enough for his contributions over the past decade and in particular his leadership as market manager. His passion and desire to win have been hallmarks of his leadership and positioned our team for a great future. I wish Bob every success as he charts the course for his next career adventure and thank him for all he’s meant to Emmis.”