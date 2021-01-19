CBS Radio Sets Wall-To-Wall Inauguration Coverage

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take the oath of office as the 46thPresident and Vice President of the United States in a public ceremony on the west front of The Capitol at 12 PM Eastern Wednesday, January 20th, 2021.

CBS News Radio will have extensive coverage of Wednesday’s inaugural ceremonies and other events surrounding the occasion. The network will offer long form anchored coverage, short form special reports, and LIVE feeds of events throughout Washington, DC, along with expanded reporters’ packages, analysts,and sound bites for stations.

Live anchored coverage starts at 11 AM ET headed up by CBS News Radio White House Correspondent Steven Portnoy and is joined by Correspondent Steve Dorsey on Capitol Hill, former White House Correspondent and CBS News contributor Peter Maer and Political Analyst Prof. Leonard Steinhorn for extensive coverage. Special appearance by Former host of Face The Nation Bob Schieffer.