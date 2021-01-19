Kast Picks Triton Digital

Through the new partnership Kast Media will utilize Triton’s suite of podcast technologies including the Omny Studio publishing platform and Podcast Metrics audience measurement service. Kast will also have access to Triton’s ad serving and programmatic technologies and will participate in Triton’s Podcast Reports.

“Triton’s suite of podcast technology delivers a mix of power, sophistication, and feature-rich capabilities that are best-in-class,” said Colin Thomson, CEO at Kast Media. “We share a vision to drive the podcast space forward in both listener experience and revenue optimization. We are thrilled to be working with Triton and look forward to leveraging their tools and knowledgeable team to scale our podcast content, reach more people, and further increase revenue.”

“We are pleased to be providing Kast Media with all that they need to seamlessly grow, promote, measure and monetize their podcasts,” said Sharon Taylor, Managing Director at Triton Digital. “We are confident that our comprehensive podcast platform coupled with our transparent advertising technology and validated measurement service will provide Kast Media with the tools, automation, and insight needed to grow and scale faster than ever before.”