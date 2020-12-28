Goodman Signs New Deal With Dick Broadcasting

Dick Broadcasting’s VP of Programming has signed another 5-year contract to stay with the company. He oversees programming for Dick Broadcasting’s 19 radio stations. Goodman has been with the company for 16 years.

Goodman is also a host on the syndicated Jared and Katie in the morning show that originates out of DBC’s corporate office in Greensboro.

Goodman said, “While these are unprecedented times, we continue to do some of our best radio. Our other syndicated show, 2 Guys named Chris, just became one of the highest rated morning shows in the country by share this year, at the same time we are experiencing our highest ratings ever on our flagship station WKRR. I am extremely thankful to COO Dick Harlow and DBC owner Allen Dick for their continued investment in me and couldn’t be more excited to give them a return on their investment. Our company is in a unique position in the industry to continue to be able to deliver engaging programming and financial success!

DBC COO Dick Harlow said, “Although I was not responsible for getting Jason to join our company, I am definitely going to be responsible for not letting him ever get away from our company. The recent contract extension of five years is an indication of the significant impact Jason’s leadership has on our company.”