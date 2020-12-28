Curtis Flips Hot AC To Rock in Raleigh

Curtis Media Group has launched Rock 92.9 in Raleigh-Durham. The station will be programmed by Len Shackelford and will attempt to compete with iHeartMedia’s long time rocker WRDU.

Shackelford said the time is right for a real Classic Rock choice in the Triangle. “We’ll have a much wider playlist with artists that still deserve to be heard, like Rainbow, Dio and Montrose. Plus, instead of just playing a few cuts from core artists like Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Van Halen and Guns N Roses, we’ll go deeper. It’s gonna be a fun ride with The Triangle’s Rock 92.9!”

Curtis Media Group President/COO, Trip Savery commented, “There is a long and proud history of great, locally programmed rock radio in the Triangle. Rock 92.9 marks a return to those roots with the best Classic Rock tailored to the unique tastes of listeners in the Triangle.”