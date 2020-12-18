WLIB Turns To Syndication After Losses

Emmis COO Pat Walsh informed his staff that WLIB-AM is transitioning to a daily gospel, inspiration, and information programming lineup that includes syndicated programming from AURN and Reach Media. As a result, five people have been let go.

Walsh said, “After incurring significant financial losses, we reviewed our cost structure and local programming, commercial inventory, and block programming and made the difficult decision to transition to a network model. This decision resulted in eliminating the roles of one full-time and four part-time Emmis employees. Each of these employees received severance, and we are grateful for their contributions. Other employees who worked on WLIB will transition their efforts to Mediaco stations.”

WLIB is an iconic brand in New York, serving the black community since the late 1940s.

On the WBLS side, Skip Dillard moves from Program Director to VP for National Community Partnerships. Taking over WBLS programming is WBLS APD Cynthia Smith.