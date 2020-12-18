Bridges named VP of Programming 

Bobby Bridges has been named VP of Programming/South at Macdonald Garber Broadcasting. Bridges will oversee programming for the company’s Traverse City and Cadillac MI clusters including country WXLV and adult hits WZTC, with day to day responsibility for heritage CHR WKHQ. He will continue to host “Robby and Rochelle” mornings on the station as well.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to work with our programmers and leadership to grow these brands and to grow with an outstanding broadcaster like MGB in this fabulous resort region!” Bridges remarked.

Company GM Tad Garber added, “we’re glad to have Robby’s programming expertise at work for us in the company!”

Bridges was previously OM/Townsquare Portsmouth, Director of FM Programming/Cumulus Detroit and has held various PD and on air roles in New York, Boston, Providence and elsewhere. He is also guest host on United Stations True Oldies Channel for Scott Shannon.