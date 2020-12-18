iHeart Adds Another $270K to Radio’s Tally

iHeartMedia Seattle’s 95.7 The Jet, says its 18th annual “Bender’s One Big Give,” a 13-hour radiothon from Seattle Children’s patients, families, supporters and hospital staff, raised over $270,000 to benefit Seattle Children’s Hospital.

The Jet’s on-air personalities Jodi and Bender in the Morning hosted the all-day broadcast and encouraged listeners to donate and raise money for the event. Over the last 18 years, Bender has raised over $16.6 million to benefit Seattle Children’s Hospital.

“In the midst of one of the most challenging times in history, our audience came through again,” said Bender, morning show host for 95.7 The Jet. “Thank you to our all listeners for helping us raise over $270,000 for the children in our community during these trying times.”

“Even though they were quarantined in their studio, Bender and Jodi managed to inspire local and national followers by painting the picture of the many families being treated at Seattle Children’s right now,” said Michele Smith, Seattle Children’s Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees. “Thanks to the iHeart Seattle team, listeners and sponsors for helping Seattle Children’s provide hope, care and cures, especially during this health pandemic.”