WBAP Adds $225K To Christmas Giving

News Talk 820AM WBAP, Dallas 42nd Annual Christmas is for Caring Radiothon raised $225,000. Denton State Supported Living Center will benefit from the donations.

“This is a testament to the giving nature of our listeners to find it in their hearts in such a difficult year to donate to those that are in desperate need of the holiday spirit. Big thank you to our passionate staff and those at the Denton State Supported Living Center for allowing us to be a part of such a wonderful mission,” said Kevin Graham, PD.

The funds go towards buying Christmas gifts for the 500 residents at the Denton State Supported Living Center.