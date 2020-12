The Beasley Augusta Kicks 99 Christmas Wishes rromotion raised $19,250 and over $7K worth of toys for families in the community during the holidays. Listeners nominated over 160 families for consideration to have their Christmas wishes granted.

Kicks 99 partnered with Lil G’s Wagons of Hope to provide each chosen family with a wagon packed with over $600 worth of toys! In addition, they received a $100 VISA gift card, a Christmas meal ($175 value) and an iPad.