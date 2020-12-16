WBUR Taking Entries For Schorr Prize

WBUR, Boston’s NPR News Station, is looking for entries to the annual Daniel Schorr Journalism Prize. The Schorr Prize is a coveted honor awarded to a public media journalist age 35 or younger whose work stands out for its ambition, storytelling craft and reporting rigor.

The winner will receive $5,000 and be honored at the annual WBUR Gala which takes place on April 27, 2021. The award, sponsored by WBUR and funded by Jim and Nancy Bildner, is named for the late Daniel Schorr, who gave American journalism a lifetime of commitment through his insight, intelligence and integrity.

All entries for The Daniel Schorr Journalism Prize must be received at or before 5 PM EST, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.