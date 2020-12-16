United Stations Adds Sales/Marketing Director

United Stations has added Jim Roberts to the affiliate sales and marketing staff. Roberts is a former Disney-ESPN executive who oversaw the growth of the affiliate network of 500+ stations for ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes. Roberts will market all sports-related programs and services.

“At United Stations we are growing our programming, services, and partnerships in the sports and sports-wagering lane. As more and more states are legalizing sports wagering, we want to ensure our company delivers quality options. said Stefan Jones. “All of us at United Stations recognized the need to have a specialist representing our expanding sports-formatted portfolio, and Jim has the exact experience and connections to help with that.”

