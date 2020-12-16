Pasta For Everyone. And a Topping of $770K

iHeartMedia’s KFI in Los Angeles held its 10th annual “KFI PastaThon,” event to help feed local children, raising a record of over $770,000 and 75,980 pounds of pasta and pasta sauce. Everything the station collected is donated to Caterina’s Club, a charity that feeds more than 25,000 underprivileged children each week in over 30 cities throughout Southern California.

Featuring all KFI AM 640’s on-air personalities including Bill Handel, Jennifer Jones Lee, Gary Hoffmann, Shannon Farren, John Kobylt, Ken Chiampou and Tim Conway Jr., “KFI PastaThon” encouraged listeners to donate money along with pasta and pasta sauce to help feed underprivileged children that live in motels without access to a kitchen.

“We are in awe at the generosity of our listeners and so grateful for their support of this worthy cause,” said Robin Bertolucci, Program Director for KFI AM 640. “Over the past 10 years, they have helped us raise more than $3.5 million and over 586,000 pounds of pasta and pasta sauce in support of Chef Bruno Serato and his outstanding organization, Caterina’s Club, as they feed thousands of children in Southern California and help end the cycle of poverty.”