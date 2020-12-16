Gress Picks Up WPST

Townsquare has announced that New Jersey 101.5 Director of Content, Anne Gress, will add Director of Content responsibilities for WPST. Gress said she’s to become an official part of PST Nation. “WPST is such an iconic CHR station, whose hallways have been graced with many of our industry’s biggest names.”

In addition, Digital Managing Editor / On-Air Talent, Joe Hyer has been promoted to Assistant Director of Content. And, WPST’s Morning Show hosts Chris Rollins and Tiffany Workman have been signed to new multi-year agreements and PST Talent/Pop Crush Nights Personality Kayla Thomas has also extended her contract with the station

“Anne Gress is one of the best in the business and Joe Hyer is a creative and forward-thinking talent. Both New Jersey 101.5 and WPST will benefit greatly from their talent, creativity and expertise,” said “Townsquare Market President Brian Lang.

Townsquare SVP, Programming Kurt Johnson added, “These are power moves. Anne is one of the best programmers and leaders in the industry, and we couldn’t be more proud to have her leading these talented local teams. Joe is truly the future – a rising star who runs our multi-platform playbook brilliantly. I’m excited for the future at these two legendary New Jersey radio stations!”

.