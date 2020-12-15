A new company called i4 Media Ventures is launching a 12-episode podcast series called We Interrupt This Broadcast, which will highlight the history of American broadcasting.

The first season of six seasons planned over the next three years debuts in February.

It will feature first-hand accounts, little-told anecdotes and insights recorded over the course of decades with such icons of broadcast journalism as David Brinkley, Tom Brokaw, Walter Cronkite, Sam Donaldson, Don Hewitt, Dan Rather and Tim Russert, among many contemporary correspondents, and with numerous news directors and producers, as well as with guests connected to broadcast journalism’s rich history such as Casey Murrow, Edward R. Murrow’s son.

Advertising sales and sponsorship for the series will be represented by New York and Los Angeles-based Crossover Media Group Sales.