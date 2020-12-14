Soup For The Soul Helps Homeless

Key Networks’ syndicated Country radio personality Shawn Parr raised $110,000 in the first ever Soup For The Soul fundraiser. The event raised the money for Bridge to Home through a live auction and sponsorships.

“It was the most amazing experience! I sold the sequin jacket I was wearing during the live auction and raised another $650. It wasn’t easy, but this terrific crew really did an incredible job. What a night,” said Parr.

Featured performers for the evening were: Grammy and ACM-nominated double platinum Country artist, Cam; Broadway star and recording artist, Rachel Potter, ACM-nominated Country trio, Runaway June, and Nashville singer, songwriter and storyteller, Kenny Foster.

Bridge to Home helps individuals and families in Santa Clarita Valley, CA, transition out of homelessness, and provides services including: shelter, case management, housing navigation, direct referrals to social services and other support services.