WMAL Helping Military Families

News/Talk 105.9 FM WMAL, Washington, D.C., annual two-day WMAL Operation Fisher House Radiothon raised $368,000. Fisher House Foundation provides housing to families of injured military members who are undergoing treatment.

This year’s fundraising event featured popular WMAL hosts’ interviews with families of injured veterans that have benefited from the donations made in past WMAL Operation Fisher House Radiothons.

WMAL listeners have donated more $7.5 million dollars over the last 15 years to support the efforts of the Fisher House Foundation.