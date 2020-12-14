ABC Offering Year End Programming

As 2020 comes to an end ABC Audio will provide a full slate of programs. Being offered are: four long-form programs, eight short-form news series and a music special.

The long-form offerings include a recap of the top stories of the year. Short-form offerings include several recap shows, along with sports, entertainment, tech, health and money programs. The Country music special features Front & Center 2020 Rewind.

For more information on the programs and details on becoming an affiliate Contact Christopher Venice.